Moffat County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 19:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MOFFAT COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 38 miles northeast of Dinosaur, or 52 miles east of Vernal, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Powder Wash, Hiawatha, Sparks and Greystone. This includes Colorado 318 between mile markers 25 and 35.

alerts.weather.gov

