Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tselakai Dezza.