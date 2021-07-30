Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Evan Mobley compared to Anthony Davis, Chris Bosh

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers made what will be one of the most universally approved picks of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night when they selected USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick. Mobley, the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21, could start out as a power forward alongside Jarrett Allen in Cleveland before eventually taking over for Allen long term.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Young Chris
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jay Bilas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Usc Big#Pac 12#Espn#Associated Press#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBAThe Ringer

Evan Mobley: A Scouting Report

Though Evan Mobley may not go first in this year’s NBA draft, The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks makes the case for why the USC big man could be the best player in this class. Combining a 7-foot frame with the skills of a guard, Mobley’s unique playing style sets him up to be the best defensive prospect since Anthony Davis, and an immediate playmaker wherever he lands on Thursday night.
NBAkingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen duo could be big-time for defense

It’s seems increasingly likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers will end up selecting Evan Mobley with the #3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, of which is set to commence on July 29. According to recent reports, as KJG’s Justin Brownlow noted, Cleveland is likely to be “zeroing in” on Mobley, and Jalen Green/his camp are rumored to favor the Houston Rockets as his destination over the Cavaliers, anyway.
NBAUSA Today

Evan Mobley's projected landing spot in NBA draft keeps changing

The NBA draft is less than a week away and the rumor mill is starting to get busy. For the most part, Mobley has been mocked to go to the Houston Rockets at No. 2 behind Cade Cunningham. However, it seems that the Rockets are making efforts to move up to No. 1 and snag Cunningham, according to Chad Ford in his latest mock draft.
NBAUSA Today

One way in which Evan Mobley improved dramatically at USC

Yes, Evan Mobley has top-three NBA draft talent for a reason. He can pass, shoot, defend, stretch the floor, you name it. He does everything you would want from a lottery pick. In fact, if it weren’t for Cade Cunningham’s insane season at Oklahoma State, Mobley probably would be the top pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: How does Evan Mobley fit with the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors drafted James Wiseman last season. With the No. 2 overall pick, they went with a center. While Evan Mobley may transition into a multi-position talent, should the Golden State Warriors even consider him?. For starters, it would mean they would trade up as there seemingly is...
NBABleacher Report

Rockets Draft Rumors: Evan Mobley 'Remains in Contention' for No. 2 Overall Pick

Assuming the Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham as expected at No. 1 overall, the Houston Rockets could have a tough decision with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer projected G League guard Jalen Green to go second overall in his latest mock draft but noted USC center Evan Mobley "remains in contention."
NBAUSA Today

NBA draft: Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham highlight loaded top four

The 2021 NBA draft class is shaping up to be a good one. Last year, Anthony Edwards was essentially locked in as the number one pick. However, LaMelo Ball walked away with NBA Rookie of the Year honors. This year’s class is extremely talented but has been perceived as lacking...
NBA247Sports

Evan Mobley projects as 'next level unicorn' big man

When the NBA Draft tips off on Thursday, USC center Evan Mobley will be among the first few players off the board. And ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz revealed just why Mobley is such a sought after prospect. “This is not your old school big, OK. This is not...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Chris Bosh reveals obvious key to James Wiseman breakout season with Warriors

James Wiseman’s future with the Golden State Warriors may be in doubt amid all the trade brouhahas this offseason. However, Chris Bosh thinks the Dubs need to be patient with the big man. Wiseman, who has drawn comparisons with Bosh before due to their length and relatively similar skillset, had a rather up-and-down rookie season […] The post Chris Bosh reveals obvious key to James Wiseman breakout season with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Potential Rockets pick Evan Mobley plots career as 'generational player'

Evan Mobley spoke in his usual low-key style. There was nothing in his manner that could be considered brash, must less boastful. This was no job interview, but it was difficult to imagine him venturing into self-promotion if it were. Then the USC 7-footer, among the players the Rockets would...
NBAwatchstadium.com

Cavaliers Focused on Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs in NBA Draft

The Cavaliers have the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft. Assuming Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are the top two picks, Shams Charania says the Cavaliers are focused on Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs. Mobley is currently the favorite to go third overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy