Evan Mobley compared to Anthony Davis, Chris Bosh
The Cleveland Cavaliers made what will be one of the most universally approved picks of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night when they selected USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick. Mobley, the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21, could start out as a power forward alongside Jarrett Allen in Cleveland before eventually taking over for Allen long term.247sports.com
Comments / 0