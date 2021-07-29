New York Attorney General, White House Reach Agreement On Air Pollution Crackdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has reached an agreement with the White House to crack down on air pollution that blows into the state.

Under the deal, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must take final action on “Good Neighbor” plans from six states to limit downwind spread of smog-forming emissions.

The agreement will be sent to the U.S. District Court for final approval.

James, leading a coalition of five states and New York City, had filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s EPA in January over its failure to take action to ensure the control of upwind sources of smog-forming pollution.

Nine counties in New York are currently considered by the EPA to be out of compliance with national health standards for smog pollution.