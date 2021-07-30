Cancel
Inmarsat Orchestra 'dynamic mesh' network to use 5G, low orbit, and geostationary satellites

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatellite connectivity company Inmarsat has taken the wraps off a network it claims will be able to combine 5G, low orbit, and geostationary satellites. Dubbed Orchestra, the company said it would need to invest in the order of $100 million over five years to get the network off the ground, as well as launch a constellation of 150-175 low-Earth orbit satellites. Work will begin on the terrestrial network.

