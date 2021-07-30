Cheney and Kinzinger should have stood up for the truth sooner
I wish I could be a Cheney fan. I really do. Rep. Liz Cheney has conducted herself honorably for the past nine months. Her courage in telling the truth about the election and the insurrection of Jan. 6 has been punished by the Republican conference, which booted her from leadership and replaced her with the lying, scheming Trumpist, Rep. Elise Stefanik. Former President Donald Trump apparently is working feverishly to unseat Cheney from Congress altogether, and his lickspittle lieutenants are joining the effort.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0