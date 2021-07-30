Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Allan Hancock College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August, offering vaccine incentives to students

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College announced it will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on its Santa Maria campus during the first week of August.

The clinics are being held in partnership with Walmart through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The first will be opening on Aug. 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the second on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both clinics will be held in the courtyard between the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium and Building M (see map below).

Those attending the clinic can park free of charge in parking lot 6 before following posted signs to the clinic site.

The college said these clinics will be free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments required.

The Aug. 5 clinic will take place during the college’s in-person Hancock Hello new student orientation. Both clinics plan to provide 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Although the general public may also attend the clinics, Hancock students will be given priority.

“Vaccines are a safe and effective way of preventing the COVID-19 virus,” said Hancock Associated Student Body President Marcela Viveros in a video message . “We are looking forward to a safe and healthy fall, and on behalf of the student body government, I encourage you to get the vaccine today.”

Hancock College is strongly encouraging all students, faculty, staff and members of the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The college is also participating in the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge , an effort headed up by the White House and the U.S. Department of Education to encourage colleges and universities to get vaccinated.

An extra vaccination incentive will also soon be available to Allan Hancock College students. During the fall semester, the college will be gifting $250 gift cards to all fully vaccinated Hancock students who provide proof of full vaccination. To receive a vaccination incentive payment, students must be registered for the fall semester, be able to present a valid photo ID and either a physical copy or digital version of their COVID-19 vaccination card. Gift cards will be available during the fall semester on the Santa Maria campus at the cashiering window located in bldg. A, or the Lompoc Valley Center in the Admissions & Records window in bldg. 1.

To learn more about Hancock’s COVID-19 safety measures, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/covid .

The post Allan Hancock College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August, offering vaccine incentives to students appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

