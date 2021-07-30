Cancel
Baylor’s Mitchell Drafted 9th Overall in the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings

By Mandy Knight
fox44news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, TX — Davion Mitchell was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 9th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft. Mitchell, a 6’2″ guard and swept the National Defensive Player of the Year honors, earning the Naismith and NABC Defensive Player of the Year and Lefty Driesell Award.

