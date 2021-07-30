Cancel
Nashville, TN

Teen wanted for murder near The Nations arrested in Louisville with mother

By WKRN Web Staff
WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old wanted for a Nashville murder near The Nations has been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, along with his mother. Police say detectives identified Mondrell Newsome as the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on June 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the Preston Taylor development. Gerald Leroy, Jr., 41, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Preston Taylor Place that day. Robbery may have been the motive.

