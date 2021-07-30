Cancel
NBA

Warriors draft Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7, Moses Moody at No. 14

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their two lottery picks in Thursday night’s NBA draft, the Warriors got a high-upside project and a ready-made contributor. G League Ignite forward Jonathan Kuminga, who went No. 7 after teams’ concerns about his shooting efficiency and defense forced him out of the top-five, offers Golden State a potential All-Star to help usher the franchise into the post-Stephen Curry era. Meanwhile, Arkansas guard Moses Moody — the Warriors’ selection at No. 14 — is a prototypical “3-and-D” wing who could slide into a rotation role as a rookie.

