POTUS

Donald Trump Would Have Made a Great House Republican

By Susan B. Glasse r
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few years, it’s become a political truism to speak of two Americas—the Red America of Donald Trump, the Blue America of Joe Biden—and their parallel, nonintersecting realities, which shape everything from party preferences to belief in the basic principles of science. The pandemic has tragically reinforced this narrative. One need only look at a map charting the latest spikes in cases, which show up as bright-red splotches across Republican-leaning states in the South and Midwest where Trump remains remarkably popular. Biden is President now, but there are no real signs that his lower-key leadership and appeals to national unity are measurably closing the national divide. In fact, the latest Associated Press/NORC poll, out this week, shows that, today, sixty-six per cent of Republicans believe Trump’s Big Lie—that Biden was not legitimately elected—which is a percentage point more than in February.

www.newyorker.com

