Olympics: Evgeny Rylov Tops Men’s 200 Backstroke Semifinals, Luke Greenbank & Ryan Murphy 2-3 One man has swept both the 100 and 200-meter backstroke at three of the last five Olympic Games, with Lenny Krayzelburg in 2000, Aaron Peirsol in 2004 and, most recently, Ryan Murphy in 2016. The Russian Olympic Committee’s Evgeny Rylov will be bidding to join them in the men’s 200 backstroke final. Rylov will enter as the top seed and favorite after he won gold previously in the 100 back and took a silver as part of the ROC’s 800 free relay Wednesday morning.