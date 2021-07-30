Cancel
Sonora, CA

Sonora Man Allegedly Repeatedly Striking Dog Brought Calls To 911

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

Sonora, CA – Several witnesses shocked by what they were seeing called 911 to report a man repeatedly striking a dog in East Sonora on Mono Way last Friday. Once on scene, witnesses directed the deputy to the Arco am/pm gas station. Inside he found the man with two dogs and asked him his name. Initially, the suspect gave a false identity, but was eventually identified as 57-year-old Edward Rodriguez of Sonora and was detained for questioning.

