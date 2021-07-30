Study supports UK’s decision to extend second COVID-19 vaccination to 12 weeks

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. UK cases have been falling for 7 days in a row (as of Monday July 26) but deaths and hospitalisations continued to rise. Some experts believe the start of school holidays in parts of the UK could be affecting the case figures. It will be some days yet before the effect of lifting lockdown measures in England on July 19 is seen in the data. Doctors' regulator, the General Medical Council, released a survey showing that burnout among trainers and trainees reached its worst level since polling on the issue began in 2018. Meanwhile, consultants are being asked whether they want to take industrial action over a 3% pay rise that was said to reward "their extraordinary efforts throughout this global pandemic".