Rotarians, volunteers celebrate new Rotary Playground on the Greenway
The Yakima Downtown Rotary Club, joined by Yakima Sunrise Rotary, Yakima Southwest Rotary, the Yakima Rotary Trust and the Yakima Greenway, celebrated the grand opening of the new Rotary Playground on the Greenway with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. It honored the 700 community volunteers who worked in record-setting high temperatures, contributing a total of more than 6,400 volunteer hours to the playground during the 11-day construction, according to a news release.www.yakimaherald.com
Comments / 0