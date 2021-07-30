Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Rotarians, volunteers celebrate new Rotary Playground on the Greenway

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakima Downtown Rotary Club, joined by Yakima Sunrise Rotary, Yakima Southwest Rotary, the Yakima Rotary Trust and the Yakima Greenway, celebrated the grand opening of the new Rotary Playground on the Greenway with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. It honored the 700 community volunteers who worked in record-setting high temperatures, contributing a total of more than 6,400 volunteer hours to the playground during the 11-day construction, according to a news release.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Society
City
Yakima, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rotarians#Rotary Clubs#Lions Clubs#The Yakima Rotary Trust#The Sunrise Rotary Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy