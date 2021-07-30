Police Searching for Woman Who Went Missing After Rolling Loud Miami

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who reportedly went missing during Rolling Loud Miami. According to WSVN, Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez had traveled from Tallahassee to Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium, where the three-day hip-hop festival was taking place. The woman was accompanied by a friend named Nick Prevost, who claimed Espinoza-Sanchez looked “confused” just minutes after they entered the gates on day 2. Prevost told investigators the woman had asked him to hold onto her phone, shortly before she darted into the crowd and disappeared.