The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing funding support to help advance agricultural research and workforce development. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced it will be investing more than $7 million in grants for Non-Land-grant Colleges of Agriculture. The grant funding is designed to increase research, education, and outreach capacity to help support workforce development along with the development of agricultural innovations. Nineteen different institutions have been awarded grant funding for a total of 24 projects. Several California schooled have been awarded funding through the grant program.