Bucks County, PA

Injuries, building damage as severe weather brings tornadoes

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Several people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership was severely damaged by windy weather, authorities said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

Severe weather was a concern around the region, with the NWS issuing warnings in New Jersey and Ohio as well.

The Courier Times of Bucks County reported that one of the tornadoes damaged the auto dealership and a mobile home park.

Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran told the newspaper that five people were injured at the dealership on Old Lincoln Highway. The severity of their injuries was unknown.

Anthony Perez, an employee at the dealership, told the paper that a weather alert sounded on his phone just before the tornado hit.

“At that point, we were looking for shelter,” he said. “Everything was in a flash.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

