Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New insights into participation of underrepresented communities in Alzheimer’s clinical trials

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant hurdle in developing therapeutics and care models for Alzheimer's disease that work for people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds is the recruitment and retention of traditionally underrepresented groups in clinical trials. At the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021, in Denver and virtually, researchers shared new evidence-based insights into why people from communities of color do and do not choose to participate in clinical trials.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Clinical Study#Aaic 2021#American Indian#African Americans#Hispanics Latinos#Nia#Outreach Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Canceronclive.com

Examining Interventions to Increase Participation of Hispanic/Latinx Populations to Clinical Trials for Cancers

Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD, discusses racial disparities in cancer care and interventions to encourage increased participation of the Hispanic and Latinx community on clinical trials. The Hispanic and Latinx community have experienced disparities in cancer incidence, care, and survival due to potential biological differences and clear socioeconomic barriers that are hindering...
HealthNIH Director's Blog

NIH unveils new online tool to improve Alzheimer’s clinical trials recruitment

The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has launched a new online research tool to help increase participation by traditionally underrepresented populations in clinical trials on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Unveiled at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), Outreach Pro enables those involved with leading clinical research to create and customize participant recruitment communications such as websites, handouts, videos, and social media posts.
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer clinical trial participation at 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 outbreak

What The Study Did: Researchers examine the full one-year experience of cancer clinical trial enrollment after the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Authors: Joseph M. Unger, Ph.D., M.S., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Benzinga

Alpha Cognition is a Clinical Stage, Biopharmaceutical Company Dedicated to Developing Treatments for Under-served Neurodegenerative Diseases Such as Alzheimer's Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Memory loss and behavioral symptoms get progressively worse until patients lose the ability to perform basic daily tasks and become completely dependent on full-time care. This dependence on full-time, long-term care makes it the 3rd most expensive disease to treat, costing the US healthcare system approximately $355 billion per year.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Partnership announced to expand Alzheimer’s awareness and educational outreach in region’s Black communities

Diane Powell, chair of the Pittsburgh chapter of Black Women for Positive Change. The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter and Black Women for Positive Change are partnering to increase awareness and education about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias within the Black community. This partnership developed in response to findings from a recent virtual community forum in the Pittsburgh area, which highlighted these needs.
ScienceNewswise

New Grant to Help Advance Alzheimer's Disease Research

Newswise — A five-year, nearly $6 million grant from the National Institute on Aging will allow investigators with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Biomedical Informatics to use artificial intelligence (AI) to advance Alzheimer’s disease research. The grant was awarded to Degui Zhi, PhD,...
Texas StateBusiness Insider

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world's first artificial intelligence technology for complex cardiac arrhythmia procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- The leader of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently led a clinical study to evaluate the world's first data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cardiac electrophysiology (EP) procedures. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, conducted the first-in-human trial in Europe.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Clinical Trials and Research Studies

Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences clinician/scientists are dedicated to furthering knowledge in the areas of medical, biological, pharmaceutical and dental research. UB and the Western New York community benefit by engaging and participating in a wide spectrum of clinical trials and research studies that investigate innovative approaches to...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New method predicts if COVID-19 clinical trials will be completed or suspended

In order to win the battle against COVID-19, studies to develop vaccines, drugs, devices and re-purposed drugs are urgently needed. Randomized clinical trials are used to provide evidence of safety and efficacy as well as to better understand this novel and evolving virus. As of July 15, more than 6,180 COVID-19 clinical trials have been registered through ClinicalTrials.gov, the national registry and database for privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted around the world. Knowing which ones are likely to succeed is imperative.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials in Progress: GOZILA

Nationwide Circulating-Tumor DNA–Guided Basket and Umbrella Clinical Trials for Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors (GOZILA; UMIN000029315) Nationwide Circulating-Tumor DNA–Guided Basket and Umbrella Clinical Trials for Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors (GOZILA; UMIN000029315) Background. Marked advances in precision oncology have made genotyping mandatory for most patients with advanced cancer to ensure...
CharitiesSt. Louis American

Carter named director of community programs at Alzheimer’s Assoc.

Traci Carter is the new director of community programs for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Carter has worked with communities across the region as a connector, collaborator, and thought partner to develop projects that will help transform the health and well-being of individuals and communities most in need. Carter brings with her 10 years of experience from both the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Mercy Hospital where she grew her passion for health equity work centered around the social determinants of health. She has worked with local, state, and national partners to identify unique opportunities that challenge, improve or disrupt systems that allow inequities to exist.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Alzamend Neuro Receives FDA "Study May Proceed" Letter For Phase 1 Clinical Study Under Its Investigational New Drug Application For AL001 For Dementia Related To Alzheimer's Disease

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (" Alzamend"), an early clinical-stage stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (" FDA") study may proceed letter for a Phase 1 study under the Company's Investigational New Drug application for AL001, a lithium-based ionic cocrystal oral therapy for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease.
targetedonc.com

Identifying and Addressing Disparities Among Pediatric Patients With de novo HL

Justine Kahn, MD, MS, discusses the Children’s Oncology Group study that identified a survival disparity among patients with de novo Hodgkin lymphoma of different races and economic statuses. Justine Kahn, MD, MS, a pediatric oncologist, and clinical investigator at Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the Children’s Oncology...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Community VNA gets grant for Alzheimer's program

ATTLEBORO -- Community VNA has been awarded a $100,000 grant for its Alzheimer's Disease Assistance Program. The grant, from the Lloyd G. Balfour Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, will help provide hands-on care for patients. It will also support family caregivers who live in the Greater Attleboro area care at home for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy