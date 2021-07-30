New insights into participation of underrepresented communities in Alzheimer’s clinical trials
A significant hurdle in developing therapeutics and care models for Alzheimer's disease that work for people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds is the recruitment and retention of traditionally underrepresented groups in clinical trials. At the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021, in Denver and virtually, researchers shared new evidence-based insights into why people from communities of color do and do not choose to participate in clinical trials.www.news-medical.net
