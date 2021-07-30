New insights into participation of underrepresented communities in Alzheimer’s clinical trials

Traci Carter is the new director of community programs for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Carter has worked with communities across the region as a connector, collaborator, and thought partner to develop projects that will help transform the health and well-being of individuals and communities most in need. Carter brings with her 10 years of experience from both the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Mercy Hospital where she grew her passion for health equity work centered around the social determinants of health. She has worked with local, state, and national partners to identify unique opportunities that challenge, improve or disrupt systems that allow inequities to exist.