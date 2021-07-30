Research finds associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits

A team of microbiologists and virologists have found evidence of COVID-19 mutations in New York City’s sewage plants. According to The City, researchers from CUNY’s Queens and Queensborough colleges, the New School, and the University of Missouri have spent the past year collecting and studying samples from the city’s wastewater treatment facilities. The team analyzed the sewage to monitor trends in coronavirus transmission and eventually found four COVID variants that appear to be antibody resistant. The origins of these never-before-seen mutations remain unclear; however, researchers have found evidence that rats and dogs were possibly being infected with the virus, which could result in further mutations.