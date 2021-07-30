Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Research finds associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been learned about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, questions remain about the long-term impact of the virus on our bodies and brains. New research reported at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021, held virtually and in Denver found associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits, including the acceleration of Alzheimer's disease pathology and symptoms.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Impairment#Cognitive Test#Cognitive Decline#Covid 19#Cognition#Aaic 2021#Amerindians#Gfap#L1 Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vision problems linked to cognitive decline, study finds

In a new study from Johns Hopkins University, researchers found worse visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and stereo acuity impairment are linked to an increased risk for cognitive decline in older people. They examined the link between vision and cognition across multiple cognitive domains using several measures of vision. The analysis...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Cognitive dysfunction linked to COVID-19

There is growing concern about the effects of COVID-19 on many parts of a person’s body besides the respiratory system. Researchers have shown that COVID-19 symptoms can persist after recovery and lead to neurological problems. Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021 further confirms these findings, including...
Public Healthfoxbaltimore.com

Differences between Covid-19 and the common cold

During the warm weather months, it’s easy to assume you have COVID-19 if you suddenly develop symptoms like a sore throat, runny nose, and cough. But summer colds can and do happen, and infectious disease experts think we might see more of them this year. The Centers for Disease Control...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients

July 29 (UPI) -- COVID-19 causes long-term cognitive defects, including more rapid progression of Alzheimer's disease and its symptoms, several studies presented Thursday during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference found. Many of those infected experience short- and long-term neuro-psychiatric symptoms, including loss of sense of smell and taste, as well...
Roanoke, VANBC 29 News

Fralin Biomedical research finds link between depression and learning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New research out of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is discovering a deeper relationship between depression and learning. Researchers Pearl Chiu and Brooks King-Casas had their work published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry. They found people suffering from depression learn...
San Diego, CAtmj4.com

Alzheimer's Association studies link COVID-19 with long-term brain diseases

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — New research from the Alzheimer's Association says people who have COVID-related neurological issues may be at higher risk for Alzheimer's disease or dementia later in life. The studies, released at last week's Alzheimer's Association International Conference, found that patients "suffer significant cognitive impairment" even after recovering...
Public HealthWANE-TV

COVID-19 associated with acceleration of Alzheimer’s symptoms

(WANE) (CBS) – Researchers have found a link between Alzheimer’s Disease and COVID-19. The research found that COVID could play a role in advancing Alzheimer’s in some patients. The Alzheimer’s Association said many coronavirus survivors deal with the loss of smell and taste, as well as persistent forgetfulness. This is...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cognitive Impairment Reported After COVID-19 Infection

Last Updated: July 29, 2021. Cognitive impairment identified in cohort of older Amerindians and in 32 patients after mild-to-moderate COVID-19 THURSDAY, July 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cognitive impairment has been reported following recovery from COVID-19, according to two studies presented at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference, held from July 26 to 30 in Denver.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can COVID Cause Brain Fog and Cognitive Deficits?

In one study, some survivors of COVID showed deficits in immediate memory, visual search tasks, and cognitive reasoning. In the most serious cases, researchers claim that cognitive performance of those with "long COVID" is akin to a 7-point IQ drop. To minimize risk of cognitive declines due to COVID, the...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Infection Could Affect Our Cognition, Says a Large Study

Intelligence is what differentiates us from animals. We cannot live without informing ourselves, searching for answers, or building concepts and ideas. We as humans can anticipate what can happen in the future, and so on. What would we do without our intelligence?. PsyPost brings some concerning news. The publication raises...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Cognitive Deficits Linked to CV Risk Factors in Diabetes

In type 2 diabetes (T2D), a greater degree of hyperlipidemia and hypertension, although not hyperglycemia, was associated with measurable cognitive impairment even among patients with only a 4-year mean disease duration, according to a substudy of the GRADE trial. The association of these cardiovascular (CV) risk factors with impairments in...
Mental HealthSFGate

Fenway Health, Harvard, MGH, & Brigham and Women's Researchers Find Association Between Gender-Affirming Hair Removal and Mental Health Outcomes

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. A research letter published in JAMA Dermatology finds that gender-affirming hair removal for transgender and gender diverse people is associated with improved mental health outcomes. It uses data from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey and is the latest in a series of secondary analyses of the groundbreaking survey showing that transgender and gender diverse people who receive gender-affirming health care have improved mental health outcomes.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot may not be needed after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection

Researchers in Austria have conducted a study showing that individuals previously infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) exhibit a significantly more pronounced antibody response to one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine than previously uninfected individuals. The team from the Medical University of Vienna says...
Public HealthWashington Post

Covid-19 could lead to cognitive decline, especially among older adults, new research suggests

Preliminary research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Denver this week suggests that coronavirus infections might lead to lasting cognitive impairment, especially among older people. But Heather M. Snyder, the Alzheimer’s Association’s vice president of medical and scientific relations, cautioned that while the findings from three studies are...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover potential biomarker for lung disease in scleroderma patients

Researchers have discovered a protein that may predict disease severity for a lung condition that often proves fatal to patients with scleroderma. The recent study, published in Arthritis Care & Research and investigated by a Michigan Medicine researcher, found a novel adipokine, known as CTRP9, is associated with pulmonary function for scleroderma patients with interstitial lung disease. The pulmonary condition can cause scarring in the lungs, making it harder for optimal gas exchange.
New York City, NYComplex

Researchers Find Several COVID-19 Variants in NYC Wastewater

A team of microbiologists and virologists have found evidence of COVID-19 mutations in New York City’s sewage plants. According to The City, researchers from CUNY’s Queens and Queensborough colleges, the New School, and the University of Missouri have spent the past year collecting and studying samples from the city’s wastewater treatment facilities. The team analyzed the sewage to monitor trends in coronavirus transmission and eventually found four COVID variants that appear to be antibody resistant. The origins of these never-before-seen mutations remain unclear; however, researchers have found evidence that rats and dogs were possibly being infected with the virus, which could result in further mutations.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine: UNM researcher studies relationship between physical fitness and COVID-19 immunity

With a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases and as vaccination rates stall in parts of the country, questions surrounding the level of protection offered by vaccines remain prominent. One researcher at The University of New Mexico is taking that question even further by looking at whether the degree of protective immunity that people get from mRNA vaccines is related to their level of physical activity or physical fitness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy