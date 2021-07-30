Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Bicycle riding volunteers deliver medicines in Indonesia's Semarang

By Budi Purwanto
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SEMARANG, Indonesia, July 30 (Reuters) - Pedalling through the Indonesian city of Semarang, Arrahman Surya Atmaja stops at a pharmacy to pick up some vitamins before hitting the road again to deliver them to a person isolating at home.

The 35-year-old is part of a small group of volunteer cyclists running errands for people in the city of 3 million, which along with the rest of the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"I think about how difficult it would be to be in self-isolation or have COVID-19, so hopefully with this, we can help people who are," said Arrahman, who started the service in April.

Indonesia has become Asia's COVID-19 epicentre with record infections and deaths this month. Total infections have surpassed 3.2 million, including almost 87,000 deaths.

In Semarang alone, officials have reported around 78,000 cases and more than 5,600 deaths.

Arrahman said delivering medicine or vitamins were the most common requests, which he picks up via Whatsapp or Instagram.

Once though, he said, he ended up unknowingly making a delivery to a hospital ICU ward, a situation he tries to avoid.

"I got scared, but my feelings went away when I remembered I only want to help," he said. The cyclists try to ensure deliveries are contactless.

Arrahman and the other volunteers often have to lift their bikes over barricades blocking off "red zones" or areas of high infection.

"Maybe because we are helping the community, it will somehow boost our immunity, maybe it's like that," he joked.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Semarang#Bike#Medicine#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia reports 135 COVID-19 deaths, a new daily record

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday reported 135 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number of daily fatalities since the pandemic began. The health ministry also reported 8,868 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 808,658. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
CoronavirusPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's June foreign arrivals fall 10.04% y/y - stats bureau

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Foreign visitor arrivals to Indonesia fell 10.04% from a year earlier in June to about 140,900, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continue to disrupt global travel. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy typically saw over a million foreign visitors each...
Public Healthrock947.com

Thailand reports daily record of over 20,000 COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Wednesday reported 20,200 new coronavirus cases and 188 additional deaths, both the highest daily increases so far during the pandemic. The new cases and fatalities brought total infections to 672,385 and deaths to 5,503, data from the health ministry’s website showed. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng;...
Public Healthswiowanewssource.com

Indonesia’s COVID spike overwhelms doctors

Indonesia has surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant. (Aug. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f5c8dbddf6ef4013a0e06d4c0a646f15.
WorldBBC

The battle for Indonesia's Gold Island

A Canadian-listed mining company has been granted a concession over more than half of an Indonesian island. Environmentalists say the gold mine threatens Sangihe island's ancient forests, which are home to endemic birds. And locals fear it will affect their water supply. Mining on small islands in Indonesia was off-limits...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Millions are put into lockdown in China as the country tries to contain 'most extensive Covid-19 outbreak since Wuhan'

Millions of people have been placed back into lockdown in China as the country tried to contain its largest coronavirus outbreak in months with mass testing and travel curbs. The country reported 55 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases today as an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant reached over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported 40,134 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Monday. Deaths rose by 422 in the same period, according to the federal health ministry. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Tom Hogue)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's July annual inflation rate rises to 1.52%

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual inflation rate picked up pace in July as prices of some food and health products rose, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday. The July consumer price index rose 1.52% on yearly basis, higher compared with 1.45% expected in a Reuters poll...
Worldkfgo.com

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine 58.5% effective in preventing illness -Chile real world study

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic infection among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, the Chilean health authorities said in a report published on Tuesday. Coronavac was 86% effective in preventing hospitalisation, 89.7% effective in preventing admission to intensive care...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy