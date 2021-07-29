Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors Take G League Forward Jonathan Kuminga with #7 Pick

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItiHw_0bCDmJDo00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors selected 18-year-old Congolese G League forward Jonathan Kuminga with their 7th round pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Kuminga is one of several players who took the preps-to-pros route to the draft. He has been playing for G League team Ignite in Walnut Creek, giving him a local tie.

The 6-6, 210-pound Kuminga was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and had become one of the nation’s top college prospects before opting to play in the G League, which offers an alternative for elite prospects who want to bypass college basketball.

He averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 13 games with Ignite while offering rim-attacking athleticism and the ability to drive the paint. Kuminga has the potential to become a multi-position defender and has roughly 6-11 wingspan.

Concerns expressed about Kuminga focus on his shooting touch and overall offensive polish, as he is still developing. He shot just 38.7% with Ignite and made 16 of 65 3-pointers (24.6%) along with shooting 62.5% at the foul line.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap#Cbs Sf#The Golden State Warriors#Congolese#Nba Draft#The G League#Polish#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
G League
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Tacko Fall

Despite his incredible popularity and even more incredible size, 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall found minutes hard to come by with the Boston Celtics. With NBA free agency just around the corner, the Celtics have made a decision on Fall’s future with the team. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac and...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga makes bold claim on playing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

For the second straight season, the Golden State Warriors earned quality young talent from the NBA Draft. Last year, it was James Wiseman. Now, it’s Jonathan Kuminga. Taken as the 7th overall pick by the Warriors, Kuminga will add more depth to the roster with his versatility, athleticism, and toughness. At only 18 years old, he’s already being projected by some as the guy with the highest upside among the lottery picks. He’ll also have a slew of mentors in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma changes his GOAT pick after Lakers traded him

Kyle Kuzma was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers this week as part of a deal that will land Russell Westbrook in L.A. Now that Kuzma is moving on, his three-year partnership with LeBron James has concluded. The pair has had an interesting relationship, to say the least. They have had some pretty brutal public exchanges, leading to speculation that they don’t like each other too much.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Instant reactions to signing free agent Rodney Hood

Adding wing depth was a priority for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, and they have started to fill that vacancy with their latest addition. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rodney Hood will be signing a one-year deal with the Bucks after being released by the Toronto Raptors and upon clearing waivers. Toronto had the option to keep Hood around if they so desired, but they obviously opted to let him go as the August 3 deadline date finally arrived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy