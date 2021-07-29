Warriors Take G League Forward Jonathan Kuminga with #7 Pick
SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors selected 18-year-old Congolese G League forward Jonathan Kuminga with their 7th round pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night.
Kuminga is one of several players who took the preps-to-pros route to the draft. He has been playing for G League team Ignite in Walnut Creek, giving him a local tie.
The 6-6, 210-pound Kuminga was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and had become one of the nation’s top college prospects before opting to play in the G League, which offers an alternative for elite prospects who want to bypass college basketball.
He averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 13 games with Ignite while offering rim-attacking athleticism and the ability to drive the paint. Kuminga has the potential to become a multi-position defender and has roughly 6-11 wingspan.
Concerns expressed about Kuminga focus on his shooting touch and overall offensive polish, as he is still developing. He shot just 38.7% with Ignite and made 16 of 65 3-pointers (24.6%) along with shooting 62.5% at the foul line.
