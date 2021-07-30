Max Scherzer trade: Dodgers finalize blockbuster deal for Nationals ace and Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal that will see them acquire Nationals ace Max Scherzer along with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed the deal that will send four prospects to Washington, including catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josiah Gray. Earlier on Thursday, the Padres were close to a deal to acquire Scherzer, per Bowden, but that deal was never finalized.www.cbssports.com
