Jewel Thief Escapes Arrest After Accidental Distraction From Jean-Claude Van Damme
Today has been a day filled with shocking news ranging from Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow's release to the reveal that Waterworld, a movie that was notoriously panned by critics, is getting a television series. If you thought those stories were surprising, wait until you hear what happened to Jean-Claude Van Damme today. The action star known for Bloodsport, Street Fighter, Timecop, and more accidentally caused a jewel thief to escape in Paris.comicbook.com
