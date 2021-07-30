Cancel
Jewel Thief Escapes Arrest After Accidental Distraction From Jean-Claude Van Damme

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday has been a day filled with shocking news ranging from Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow's release to the reveal that Waterworld, a movie that was notoriously panned by critics, is getting a television series. If you thought those stories were surprising, wait until you hear what happened to Jean-Claude Van Damme today. The action star known for Bloodsport, Street Fighter, Timecop, and more accidentally caused a jewel thief to escape in Paris.

