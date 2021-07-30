Jewel Thief Escapes Arrest After Accidental Distraction From Jean-Claude Van Damme

If we’re talking about the best Jean-Claude Van Damme scenes of all time, we gotta be honest: it’s hard to top the one-take monologue toward the end of JCVD, his 2008 semi auto-fiction film about a robbery gone... weird. Van Damme rises through the ceiling while speaking to the camera in French. The speech highlights much of the ups and downs of the actor’s own life—his action star success, his addictions, his need for adoration. It lasts almost 7 minutes and will leave you in manly tears. It may also change everything you thought you knew about the muscles from Brussels.