New York City, NY

Shake Shack founder says his other restaurants will require COVID-19 vaccine for customers, employees

WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WBTW) — Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer told CNBC his Union Square Hospitality Group restaurants will require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and customers. Beginning Sept. 7, customers and employees at any Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Union Square Hospitality Group owns several restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C. including Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe.

Starbucks, McDonald’s & Home Depot announce updated mask policies

Molson Coors retiring 11 ‘economy’ beer brands

More big cities, large companies requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

