Suni Lee wins all-around gold. ‘It doesn’t feel like real life.’
TOKYO — Last month, Suni Lee became the first Hmong American to make the U.S. Olympic team. That wasn't enough for the St. Paul, Minn., native. Lee wanted an Olympic medal. She won a silver in the team event and Thursday, she got a gold one. Lee, 18, won the Olympic all-around title with a stellar performance at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, outlasting a challenge from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Russia's Angelika Melnikova.www.uniondemocrat.com
