Living and working in the same space also can lead to challenges with setting boundaries and having an appropriate office space within the home. "I think it's really important that if you are working from home, that you have office time and family time as separated as you can have," says Dr. Clayton Cowl, chair of the Division of Preventative, Occupational and Aerospace Medicine at Mayo Clinic. "And your home office needs to be a room — or at least a part of a room — where it's quiet, the light is appropriate, there's adequate ventilation, and it's set up ergonomically for you."