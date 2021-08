Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidance strongly recommending everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, mask while indoors in areas experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. Although the spread of COVID-19 in Whiteside County is not yet classified as substantial or high, the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) strongly recommends that employers, retailers, restaurants/bars, fitness/recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities, and other public venues implement UNIVERSAL INDOOR MASKING of their staff and patrons regardless of vaccination status.