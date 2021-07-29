Cancel
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares That Her 25-Year-Old Child Is Transgender, She Will Officiate Wedding With Partner

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, with permission, shared that her daughter is transgender in a recent interview.

Curtis opened up to AARP The Magazine in an article that was published on Wednesday, saying their family is proud of their daughter living her truth.

The 62-year-old said she and her screenwriter husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Ruby Guest, Curtis’ daughter, will get married next year at a wedding that her mother will officiate, the article stated.

Curtis has received a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

She and husband Christopher Guest have one other daughter, Annie.

