Something unprecedented occurred after the Nov. 3 election: An incumbent president refused to recognize the results and, in fact, tried to overturn them. That effort culminated in another unprecedented event on Jan. 6: The president instigated a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in the hope of stopping the vote certification. Yet in one recent poll, 82 percent of registered Republicans expressed a favorable opinion of the dangerous demagogue responsible for these appalling attacks on our democracy.