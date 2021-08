New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) is "making tangible progress" toward returning to practice, head coach Joe Judge said. "He's making a lot of strides," Judge told reporters. "I don't want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy is showing progress, tangible progress, every day. ... Right now we've really mirrored his rehab to what our players are doing on the field, practice-wise, to make sure he's building up that same volume, that same intensity." Barkley's status for Week 1 remains unclear and his ADP has been trending toward the second round as a result. The Giants added Alfred Morris to the mix on Monday, joining a backfield that also includes Devontae Booker and Corey Clement.