AP source: Yanks acquire Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

By Associated Press
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The swap came a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and was the Yankees’ second major move this week. Earlier in the day, they announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas. Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Anthony Rizzo homers in Yanks debut in win over Marlins

Anthony Rizzo hit a 449-foot homer in his New York Yankees debut, leading his new team to a 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. Jameson Taillon (7-4) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 21st save in 25 chances.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs detail negotiations with traded players

The Chicago Cubs had hoped that this season would be different. Not only were they hoping that the 2021 season would be a competitive one, but the expectation was that the fire sale would not happen. Instead, they had looked to lock in their core, not only extending their window, but keeping their homegrown talent intact.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Anthony Rizzo preparing for farewell

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is on Friday and there appears to be an increasing chance that the Chicago Cubs will trade first baseman Anthony Rizzo as the team continues to replenish their farm system. Rizzo is among several players on the Cubs’ current roster that can be moved...

