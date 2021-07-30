Pistons add top pick Cade Cunningham to youth movement

Bobby Portis is having a fantastic season with the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The big man from the University of Arkansas joined the Bucks during free agency in 2020. Since then, he has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the season. Because he plays a similar position to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn't get much playing time. However, Portis has come up big for the Bucks whenever he's been asked. So far, his stint with the Bucks has been going very well.