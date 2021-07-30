Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

More college football conference realignment lies ahead. How could it affect Boise State?

By Ron Counts Idaho Statesman
Twin Falls Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — The most recent major conference realignment in college football happened between 2010 and 2014, and was highlighted by Nebraska and Maryland joining the Big Ten, Texas A&M and Missouri leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and Colorado and Utah joining the Pac-12. Those years also brought about the formation of the American Athletic Conference after the old Big East split into football-playing and nonfootball members, and marked the beginning of Boise State’s often-tenuous relationship with the Mountain West — including the Broncos pledging to join the Big East, then staying put.

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#American Football#Texas A M#Sec#Boise State#Broncos#Acc#Group Of Five#Byu#Smu#Aac#Boise State#Mwc#Bronco Athletics#Fbs#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
College Football
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Posted by
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Shares Reaction To Clemson Star’s Transfer Decision

Earlier this year, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers dismissed defensive back Derion Kendrick. Kendrick then went and took his talents to Athens to join the Georgia Bulldogs. The two-time All-ACC defensive player is expected to be an instant-impact player for Kirby Smart and his defense. Even better for Kendrick,...
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
atozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Posted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Posted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

College football realignment: AAC reportedly could expand to 16 teams by pursuing Big 12 schools

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich dropped what could be a bombshell on Tuesday. With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, the rest of the Big 12 is in limbo. But that could change rapidly according to Dinich. The American Athletic Conference is expected to be aggressive in pursuing Big 12 teams to add to their conference. This follows up a report from the Houston Chronicle on Sunday, saying the AAC was ready to pursue Big 12 teams.
NFLESPN

Notre Dame, college football realignment and the power of independence

Before Texas and Oklahoma upended the college football world last week, the ACC was already thinking about how it might secure a new, more lucrative TV deal. The only real answer, several athletic directors said at the time, was expansion. Other changes would be incremental, but adding a brand name to the league could generate a massive influx of revenue.
Posted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State’s Football Future

One day I hope to provide an attempt at analysis of the new world of college football that we're all living in. For the sake of being relevant, let's take a look at what, if anything, is next for Boise State's future. With the announcement that Texas and Oklahoma will...
College SportsCentre Daily

‘The Lions’ Lair’: Breaking down Penn State football’s back seven and potential conference realignment

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening. Hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s back seven, including who stood out to both at linebacker, one of the best safeties in the country and the deepest position on the Nittany Lions’ roster. Then, they discuss the potential ramifications of Oklahoma and Texas potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: More conference realignment talk

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely have heard all about how the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are currently at the forefront of the college sports world. On Wednesday, it was revealed that both programs have been in talks with the SEC for quite some time, and apparently those talks involve leaving the Big 12 for greener pastures in the near future.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

More Conference Realignment? What Does That Mean For Boston College & ACC?

On Wednesday, a report by the Houston Chronicle detailed a bombshell story that the University of Texas and Oklahoma University were planning on leaving the Big 12. In addition, the two schools had already been in contact with the SEC to join the conference, most likely in 2025. This isn't a new overture for the two schools, who reportedly were in negotiations with the PAC-12 as well in 2011.

Comments / 0

Community Policy