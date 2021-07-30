More college football conference realignment lies ahead. How could it affect Boise State?

BOISE — The most recent major conference realignment in college football happened between 2010 and 2014, and was highlighted by Nebraska and Maryland joining the Big Ten, Texas A&M and Missouri leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and Colorado and Utah joining the Pac-12. Those years also brought about the formation of the American Athletic Conference after the old Big East split into football-playing and nonfootball members, and marked the beginning of Boise State’s often-tenuous relationship with the Mountain West — including the Broncos pledging to join the Big East, then staying put.