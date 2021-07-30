Dexcom beats Street — but remains coy on U.S. G7 launch

“Massive beat” and “exceptional” results were some of the terms being bandied about after yesterday’s Boyd Gaming 2Q21 earnings call. Wall Street expected $803 million in revenue and Boyd delivered $896.5 million, while profit margins at its Las Vegas locals casinos rose all but exponentially over 2019. “We believe this acceleration is likely to surprise investors,” wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli, adding that Boyd executives thought their performance targets had been too conservative. They also gave a hint about 3Q21, saying that June’s strength was (no surprise) carrying over into July. “While investors are sure to question the sustainability of margins going forward, as any right minded individual would, especially after this quarters [sic] performance, we continue to believe there is support in the thesis for the likes of” Station Casinos, Golden Entertainment and Boyd. Leadership, JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff wrote, “notes that the 2Q21 undoubtedly benefitted from government stimulus and unemployment insurance padding consumer spend, but also strong demand from its core customer.