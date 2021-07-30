Cancel
Dexcom beats Street — but remains coy on U.S. G7 launch

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 5 days ago

Dexcom (NSDQ:DXCM) shares are up more than 13% today — a day after Q2 results that topped the consensus forecast. The San Diego-based continuous glucose monitor developer also announced continued clinical and regulatory progress with its next-gen G7, though the timing of a U.S. G7 release is still an open question.

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Dxcm
