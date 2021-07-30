Cancel
MLB

Crawford back with 2-run double as Giants blank Dodgers 5-0

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco, which extended its NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games. The Dodgers were shut out for just the third time this season.

