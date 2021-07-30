Crawford back with 2-run double as Giants blank Dodgers 5-0
Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco, which extended its NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games. The Dodgers were shut out for just the third time this season.www.dailydodgers.com
