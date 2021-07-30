Cancel
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This 'Ridiculously Strong' Robot Vacuum for $90 Off

By Eden Lichterman
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you slowly start emerging from your home this summer, you may have noticed extra dirt and dust getting left behind on your floors. Instead of constantly using an upright vacuum to keep your space clean, why not let a robot vacuum do the hard work for you? So long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial), you can get the Robit V7S PRO Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $110.

People

People

