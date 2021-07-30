Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 855 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Camp Dix, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Camp Dix, Rexton, Garrison, Tannery, Saint Paul and Firebrick. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH