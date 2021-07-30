Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-07-29

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Fort Reno Historical Site, or 30 miles northeast of Kaycee, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Johnson County. This includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 88 and 95.

alerts.weather.gov

