Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bates Hole, or 25 miles southwest of Casper, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bates Hole around 715 PM MDT.