Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bates Hole, or 25 miles southwest of Casper, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bates Hole around 715 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Green Mountains#Nws#Casper Mountain#Special Weather Statement#16 41 00
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Local prosecutors look into alleged sexual harassment by New York's Cuomo

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday faced a growing number of inquiries by local prosecutors and calls for his resignation a day after an investigation overseen by the state's attorney general concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women. The investigation, detailed in a...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

WASHINGTON (AP) — As officials seek clues about what prompted a Georgia man to fatally stab a Pentagon police officer, details of the suspect’s troubled past emerged Wednesday through interviews and court records. Austin William Lanz, 27, was arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbor’s home and drew...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Posted by
ABC News

Spirit cancels more than half of its flights on 3rd consecutive day

Thousands of Spirit Airlines passengers are still facing canceled flights on Wednesday as the airline's operational meltdown stretches into a third day. As of Wednesday afternoon, Spirit cancelled 418 flights, or 60% of its daily operations. So far this week, Spirit has had to cancel around half of its flights...
Posted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy