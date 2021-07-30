Cancel
La Plata County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for La Plata by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Plata The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central La Plata County in southwestern Colorado Northeastern Montezuma County in southwestern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayday and Hesperus. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 0.8 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

