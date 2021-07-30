Cancel
Montezuma County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Montezuma by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montezuma THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PLATA AND NORTHEASTERN MONTEZUMA COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Montezuma, CO
Montezuma County, CO
