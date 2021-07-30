Cancel
Greene County, NC

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Lenoir, Pitt by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. NCC079-107-147-301600- /O.EXT.KMHX.FL.W.0028.000000T0000Z-210731T1800Z/ /HOKN7.1.ER.210729T1407Z.210730T1200Z.210731T1200Z.NO/ 857 PM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Thursday was 13.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. Target Area: Greene; Lenoir; Pitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast.

