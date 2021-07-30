Tornado Warning issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Monmouth A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR EASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTY At 855 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Asbury Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Asbury Park, Neptune City, Bradley Beach, Interlaken, Deal, Allenhurst, Loch Arbour, Ocean Grove and Wanamassa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN