Olympics Latest: New Zealand’s Twigg wins single sculls gold

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
Tokyo Olympics Rowing (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg has won gold in the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
Sports Illustrated

Sifan Hassan Falls During 1500 Meter and Gets Back Up to Win, Keeps Triple Gold Hopes Alive

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan experienced a runner's worst nightmare on Sunday when she fell during the first round of the women's 1500 meter but did the improbable and recovered. The Ethiopian-born runner stumbled and fell with roughly 350 meters to go and somehow got back up to not only catch up but win her heat of the women's 1,500 meters in 4:05.17. She safely advances to the semifinals on Aug. 4th.
Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
Team Netherlands' Sifan Hassan overcomes fall to win women's 1,500-meter heat at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- World champion Sifan Hassan made an incredible recovery from a fall at the final bell to win her 1,500-meter heat at the Olympics on Monday. Hassan picked herself up after getting in a tangle with Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok at the start of the last lap. She sped around the outside of the pack on the back straight and ended up crossing the line first in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
Sifan Hassan Miraculously Wins Olympics Race Despite Falling During Final Lap

Dutch Olympic star Sifan Hassan completed a remarkable recovery to win her heat in the women's 1,500m in Tokyo after falling with just 380 meters of the race to go. The long-distance runner's hopes of claiming a medal in the event appeared to be all but over after she was left as much as 25 meters off her fellow competitors with the finish line almost in sight.
Runner Falls, Gets Back Up, and Passes 11 People to Win Olympics Race

She didn't get a medal, but she's well on her way. To be an Olympic runner, you've got to be fast. Like against-all-odds fast. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands showed spectators at home exactly what it takes after she pulled off an epic comeback during a qualifying race over the weekend. She may not have earned a medal for it, but she did beat 11 of the world's fastest runners after falling behind—literally—and that alone is arguably more impressive than gold.
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
The Spun

Video: Insane Finish To Women’s 1500M Olympic Heat Race

Round 1 of the women’s 1500m at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan produced one of the craziest finishes we’ve seen. Sifan Hassan, a long distance runner from the Netherlands, was tripped and fell in the final lap of her heat race on Sunday. However, Hassan did not stop. In...

