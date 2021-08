* GRAPHIC-2021 asset returns: (Updates with prices) LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the week which is expected to give more direction on the timing of stimulus tapering. Market watchers will look for signs that the U.S Federal Reserve will pull back its support for the world's largest economy, which was battered by COVID-19. Tapering has implications for liquidity in financial markets.