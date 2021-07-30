Cancel
Homeless

Study: COVID Infections, Deaths Increase When Eviction Moratoriums End

By KQED News Staff
KQED
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 infections and deaths "increased dramatically" after states lifted eviction moratoriums last year, according to a new study from UCLA. Most states banned evictions at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help those unable to pay rent due to lost wages. But last summer, many renters across the country who were still out of work were forced to move out when those rental protections expired.

www.kqed.org

