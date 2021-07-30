Cancel
NBA

Michigan’s Franz Wagner selected No. 8 overall by Orlando Magic in 2021 NBA draft

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball’s Franz Wagner was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Wagner is the first Michigan player to be drafted in the first round since Jordan Poole, who was taken 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

