Priest River, ID

Bodie Canyon Fire burning near Priest River prompts evacuations, road closures

KREM2
KREM2
 5 days ago

A fire is burning in Priest River and has prompted evacuations and road closures in the Bodie Canyon area.

The Bodie Canyon Fire has closed Mundy Lane and Saddler Creek and Highway 57, according to the Bonner county Emergency Management. There are evacuations issued evacuations for residents north of the 900 block of Bodie Canyon Rd.

Bonner County Emergency Management volunteers will be helping staff the Priest River Community Church for shelter. The Newport Rodeo Grounds is available for livestock shelter. They advise to bring water troughs and that people will be responsible for taking care of their animals.

This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we receive them.

