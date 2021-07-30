Cancel
NBA

Be the first on the block with a Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons jersey

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official! Cade Cunningham is the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA and headed to the Detroit Pistons. Here’s your chance to get in early and get your replica jersey before the season begins. The Nike Icon Edition of the Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Swingman Jersey is available for...

www.clickondetroit.com

Cade Cunningham
Franz Wagner
#The Detroit Pistons#New Era Draft On Stage
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Pistons trade lands Jerami Grant in Memphis

The Detroit Pistons have been in rebuild mode and that was taken to the next level on lottery night. The Pistons landed the first-overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and now have a chance to add Cade Cunningham. He is a franchise player that Detroit can build around, which means they have some flexibility in sending away other big names.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons NBA Draft: Why Luka Garza will be a steal

With the 52nd pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons took Iowa forward/center Luka Garza. Cade Cunningham was the pick of the draft, and Michigan hero Isaiah Livers will certainly be welcomed with fanfare, but Garza could be one of the most valuable picks in the entire draft.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Kelly Olynyk, Pistons agree to three-year deal

The Pistons have agreed to a three-year deal with free agent big man Kelly Olynyk, agent Jeff Schwartz tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). The contract will be worth $37M, Wojnarowski reports. The Pistons agreed to trade veteran big man Mason Plumlee to Charlotte in a salary-dump deal on...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons drafted four players, they don’t have room

The Detroit Pistons were already loaded with many inexperienced young players, but general manager Troy Weaver drafted four more youngsters. Why? There is not enough room for all of them on the roster. Weaver has said, in his own words, ‘my clip will be empty‘ at all times when seeking...
NBAchatsports.com

Is the Detroit Pistons’ ‘restoration’ about to accelerate?

Other than taking Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick, the Detroit Pistons worked on draft night in a quiet or maybe even quietly disappointing fashion. Yes, they drafted a franchise player with their No. 1 overall pick, but then not only did the Pistons not aggressively trade up in the draft, as they did in 2020, but they seemingly took a step backward by trading down to free themselves of useful veteran big man Mason Plumlee and waded in low second-round waters with three additional players. So instead of adding other exciting prospects to their pool (it took only a reserve and SRP to get Isaiah Jackson; the pick attached to Plumlee was used to grab JT Thor) the team lost a functional piece coming off a good year and were left with lowered pool of second round prospects.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: Where DET stands on the third day of NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons are a couple of days into NBA free agency and their roster for next season is taking shape. With Cade Cunningham and a new-look squad coming together as the offseason continues, let’s take a look at what the Pistons have done so far and figure out what’s next.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Grading the Trey Lyles signing

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed forward Trey Lyles to a two-year, $5 million contract, per Yahoo Sports. Lyles had previously spent two years each in San Antonio, Utah, and Denver. I used to think Lyles would be the perfect fit in the Pistons’ rotation but, with the addition of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why it is good to be patient in free agency

Some Detroit Pistons fans won’t want to hear this. Especially because it’s the same phrase each sports franchise in Detroit has been preaching over the past half decade: Patience. With the opening of NBA free agency on August 2, signings are being made and rumors are floating. Some of those...
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Won’t Return To Celtics; Agrees To Join Pistons

If Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens actually was interested in bringing back Kelly Olynyk, well, it won’t be happening. Olynyk reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $37 million to join the Detroit Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Monday just 14 minutes after NBA free agency started.

